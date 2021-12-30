Rakesh Tikait Epic Answer To News Anchor As He Asks Would He Asks People To Vote For BJP In UP Assembly Election

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked whether he would ask farmers to vote for BJP. To this he gave a tremendous answer.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait may have reached his village Sisauli after the suspension of the movement, but even while living there, he seems to be constantly active regarding the issues related to agriculture. Not only this, he does not leave any opportunity to surround the state as well as the central government on contemporary issues. Recently, he gave an interview to ABP News, in which he was asked many questions regarding politics. Along with this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked whether the farmers would vote for the BJP after the withdrawal of the law.

Questioning farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, news anchor Sumit Awasthi asked, “Are farmers of UP now standing with BJP by forgiving BJP, will vote for them. Will you tell them to vote for the BJP?” Responding to him, Rakesh Tikait said, “Brother, if his deeds are right, if he has done any work, then people will vote for him.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait did not stop here. Extending his point, he further said, “If they have not worked, then people will vote for the other. But we will not ask anyone to vote.” On the talk of the farmer leader, the news anchor asked that what do you want this government to come back. What is your own wish?

Responding to the news anchor’s comment, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Why would we want the government to come back and why would we not want the government not to come back? We have nothing to do with them. If the work is done then people will vote for him, if not done then people will vote for someone else. People see everything.”

The BKU leader told in the interview that he had not even campaigned for the Trinamool Congress. The farmer leader said, “He was asking for a handful of rice. We said why ask for rice, ask for MSP. Its price of Rs 1800 is quintal, say that you go on paying for it too. We never campaigned for him.”