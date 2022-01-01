Rakesh Tikait Epic Answer To News Anchor Sumit Awasthi As He Asks How Did Yogi Adityanath Work In Last Five Years

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked by the journalist that how did Chief Minister Yogi work in the last five and a half years? On this, the farmer leader gave a resounding reply.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations and are also trying hard to get the seat of UP. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath is also seen trying hard to return to power. He counts his works by holding public meetings from place to place. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was also questioned in connection with CM Yogi Adityanath. During an interview, he was asked how he has done in the last five and a half years.

Journalist Sumit Awasthi questioned farmer leader Rakesh Tikait about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “What will you say about Yogi Adityanath ji. How has he done in the last five and a half years? Responding to the report of the journalist, the farmer leader said, “They also take more advice from their team.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further added, “They take more reports from here and there. Their report comes from below and within that the case is settled. Direct If the Chief Minister has full power and he works directly, then he can do more work. On his talk, the journalist surrounded him and asked, “So you are saying that Yogi ji does not have power?”

Responding to him, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Let the advisor be fine. Their advice also comes a lot and that advice comes from so low that the work gets delayed by a month. The consultants are late in their work. On Rakesh Tikait’s reply, the journalist asked, “Where does his advice come from, from Delhi or from the Sangh?”

Responding to this, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “His office is far away from here and things move around.” Let us inform that during the interview to the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, it was asked that the farmers will vote for the BJP this time. On this, he told that those whose deeds will be good, those who have done good work, farmers will vote for them.