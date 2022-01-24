Rakesh Tikait Epic Answer To Reporter As He Asks Which Party Should Make Government In 2022 Assembly Election

Rakesh Tikait was requested by the reporter whether or not BKU would contest the elections, to which the farmer chief made it clear that he had nothing to do with the election.

As the times of meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh are approaching, political agitations are additionally rising within the state. BJP, SP, Congress and BSP are seen constantly pushing for the elections from heel to prime. This 12 months, the problem of farmers has additionally develop into highly regarded within the elections, together with the farmer chief Rakesh Tikait can be seen very lively. Nonetheless, he had already made it clear that he wouldn’t contest the elections. A number of days in the past he had reached Lakhimpur Kheri, the place he gave an interview to ‘UP Tak’. In the interview, numerous questions and solutions got to the BKU chief concerning the UP meeting elections.

In the interview, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait was requested that the 2022 election is on the pinnacle, what can it imply? Responding to this query, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait mentioned, “There was a individuals’s motion in Delhi for 13 months. All of them have come via coaching, so even now if now we have to inform the place to vote, then our coaching is uncooked. All of them know what to do?”

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait was additional questioned that what might be his determination within the 2022 elections, as a result of he’s additionally a voter? To this Rakesh Tikait mentioned, “It would take its determination by itself, the general public is wise.” On naming CM Yogi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the farmer chief mentioned, “Kya know who might be there. Whoever comes, he ought to do his work, farmer, poor, tribal, work for everybody.

In the center of the interview, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait was requested, “Whose authorities needs to be subsequent?” Responding to this, he mentioned, “Who ought to know? Whoever comes, no matter the federal government decides in opposition to the individuals, we might be in opposition to it.” Aside from this, the farmer chief was additionally questioned about his celebration contesting the elections.

Rakesh Tikait was requested whether or not the Bharatiya Kisan Union will contest the elections this time? To this, the farmer chief mentioned, “We aren’t contesting the elections and neither do now we have any that means.” Allow us to inform you that many farmers’ organizations have determined to enter the meeting elections to be held in 2022. On this, Rakesh Tikait mentioned that he’s on go away for 4 months, so he can do no matter he appears like.