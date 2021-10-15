Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply On Singhu Border Killing Dalit Youth Says Soldiers Are Killing Daily Will Government Resign On It

Rakesh Tikait’s statement has come about the murder on the Singhu border. He said that the law is taking its course. Along with this, he also took a dig at the Center.

The case of the murder of a Dalit man has come to light on the Singhu border of Delhi, due to which the farmers’ movement has once again come under target. The person has been allegedly murdered by Nihangs, along with it is being told that so far two people have been arrested in the case. On the other hand, the United Kisan Morcha says that the matter has nothing to do with the farmers’ movement. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait was also questioned about this incident. In his reply, the farmer leader took a dig at the central government.

Talking about the murder at Singhu border, Rakesh Tikait said, “It is a sad incident, and the police administration is investigating it. The United Kisan Morcha has also issued its statement on the matter that we have nothing to do with it. Whoever has killed will go to jail.” On the point of the farmer leader, the reporter questioned that the United Front has said that the Nihangs have taken responsibility for this.

Responding to the reporter’s question, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Whatever it is, it will come under investigation.” On his point, the reporter recalled the incident on January 26 and said, “You don’t think this is the second incident after January 26.” Responding to the question, Rakesh Tikait took a dig at the central government.

Rakesh Tikait said in his statement, “What is meant by law? Soldiers are dying on our border, so the Indian government should resign, why not resigning. Our five soldiers are being killed there every day, it is the responsibility of the Government of India, isn’t it, they should resign. It doesn’t look like our soldiers got martyred there.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “Whatever happens in the country, the law will take its course.” On his point, the reporter asked, “You condemn it?” Responding to him, Rakesh Tikait said, “Who doesn’t condemn it, are we any supporters of it? It will come to the investigation that what is the incident. You know who has done it, you tell who has done it. You testify.”