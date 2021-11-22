Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To Anjana Om Kashyap As She Asks You Became UnArmed After PM Modi Repeal Farm Laws

Anjana Om Kashyap asked Rakesh Tikait that after the return of agricultural laws, you were unarmed? To this the farmer leader also gave a tremendous answer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws and apologized to the farmers, saying that the process of bringing them back would be done in the parliamentary session beginning later this month. There is an atmosphere of happiness among the farmers due to this move of the government, although they will not end the agitation immediately. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to Anjana Om Kashyap regarding this matter. In the middle of the conversation, Anjana Om Kashyap told the farmer leader that you were unarmed by the return of the law?

Rakesh Tikait also did not back down from Anjana Om Kashyap’s answer to this question. News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, “Yesterday you were in Palghar and before that you were roaming all over Uttar Pradesh. You used to say among the people that the government has brought black laws, do not vote for that government i.e. BJP. But now that weapon is gone, in this case you are unarmed?”

Responding to Anjana Om Kashyap’s talk, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “How did we get unarmed. We are saying that the government should work, the government should be the face of the farmers. Wherever he has to vote, he will give it. There is no question of votes. Wherever there is a meeting, where there is a problem, we will go there.”

On this Anjana Om Kashyap asked him, “If there is an election in UP, what will you say in UP?” On the question of the news anchor, Rakesh Tikait said, “We have a meeting on 22nd, in this we will demand to make a law on MSP, save MSP. The sacking of Ajay Teni who is the Minister of State for Home will also be a big issue.

At the same time, Anjana Om Kashyap questioned Rakesh Tikait, “CAA was opposed, there was opposition to the removal of Article 370. The government did not change the stand on this, but the government bowed before the farmers. Now you have to understand and bow down a little bit?” In response, the farmer leader said, “There was no question of bowing down or bowing down. We have some issues on which the government should find solutions.”