Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor As He Asks Are You With CM Yogi Adityanath Farmer Leader Reaction On Akhilesh Yadav Name

Rakesh Tikait was requested whether or not he’s with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In response, he stated, “In no way….”

Together with the ruling social gathering, the opposition events have additionally been seen pushing arduous for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. On the opposite hand, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait can be seen very energetic lately. Nevertheless, he says that he’ll neither contest elections on any social gathering ticket nor will he marketing campaign for anybody. Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to News18 relating to the meeting elections to be held in UP, the place he was requested whether or not he’s with Chief Minister Yogi?

Rakesh Tikait, reacting to the farmers’ organizations contesting elections stated, “If anybody is contesting elections within the nation, it’s his private matter. United Entrance is neither in elections nor will we go for campaigning for anybody. United Entrance is totally completely different.” On his discuss, the information anchor requested, “Are you right here with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?”

To the information anchor’s discuss, Rakesh Tikait replied, “We aren’t collectively, who stated this. And in case you ask, I’ll inform that we’re not with anybody. On his discuss, the information anchor took the title of Akhilesh Yadav, to which Rakesh Tikait replied, “We aren’t with anybody. We’ll solely converse our phrases. We’ll discuss on fee of sugarcane.”

Within the midst of the interview, Rakesh Tikait additionally invited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Muzaffarnagar. Rakesh Tikait stated, “Why is he going to Mathura, contest from Muzaffarnagar. It will be superb there.” On his discuss, the information anchor requested, “Will you problem?” Responding to this, the farmer chief stated, “No, we don’t contest elections.”

Rakesh Tikait additional stated about this, “Why are you going to Mathura, come to Muzaffarnagar and contest free elections. Why are you entering into hassle with the social gathering? Muzaffarnagar is a secure place, so he ought to contest from there. Anybody who needs to get expertise, come there. Those that have stuffed buses from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar will vote in such a means that they’ll keep in mind.