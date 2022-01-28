Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor As He Asks BJP Said Farmer Will Be Happy With Them Not Samajwadi Party

The BJP leader said that the farmer would not be happy with the SP but with them. On this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave a tremendous answer.

As the election days are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political turmoil is also intensifying. After Purvanchal, now the ruling party is trying hard to win the hearts of the people in western Uttar Pradesh. Recently, in connection with the elections, Home Minister Amit Shah visited western Uttar Pradesh and held a meeting with the Jat community, in which he invited Jayant Chaudhary as well as emphasized on the relationship between Jats and BJP. Now farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also broken the silence on this matter.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to News24, where he spoke to Amit Shah inviting Jayant Choudhary to the party and the BJP government claiming farmers’ happiness. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was questioned by the news anchor, “Amit Shah had called Jat leaders to meet him at his house and during the meeting he said that Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong house.”

Responding to this, the farmer leader said, “If people of any caste have been called, then talk to the president of the caste organization. I’m not the president.” On his point, the news anchor asked, “Jats and farmers, the issues are linked.” Responding to this, the BKYU leader said, “Both are different, Muslims also do agriculture, would have called them too. If you want to talk about farmers, do them too, but why are you targeting only one caste.

The news anchor further questioned the farmer leader, “Sanjeev Baliyan was saying that if the Jat community wants their security, then they will get it only with the BJP and the farmer will also be happy with the BJP and not with the SP.” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “If we are talking about farmers, then whoever wants to vote will give it by running a 13-month agitation.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “We are looking for the Government of India since January 22, 2021 last year. For a year, we have not got the Government of India, where do you live and if you find anywhere, tell them that we want to talk to them. Apart from this, the farmer leader also discussed the election environment created in western UP.

In fact, the news anchor asked him, “Will vote on agriculture in western Uttar Pradesh and not on castes?” In response to this, the farmer leader said, “Vote will be done in the name of development, hospital, electricity, employment, apart from caste and religion. Corruption is at its peak. There was a scam of 50 crores in the name of fogging in Budhana, this too will be investigated once.