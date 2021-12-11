Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor As He Asks Has The Displeasure With The Government Gone Away Or Not Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, the news anchor said

In an interview with Rakesh Tikait, the news anchor questioned whether the displeasure with the government was removed or not. On his point, the farmer leader gave a tremendous reply.

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws, the farmers agreed to the proposal sent by the government and decided to return the movement. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also announced that from December 11, Delhi’s borders would start emptying and farmers would also start returning home. However, Rakesh Tikait says that he will return to his homes on December 15. Rakesh Tikait also interviewed news anchor Rohit Saval regarding the farmers’ movement, in which he asked the farmer leader about the government, as well as many things about the UP elections.

Rohit Saval questioned Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, “Now the turning point at which the farmers movement has reached. Talks were held with the government, the demands were also accepted, so is the displeasure with the government gone or not? Responding to him, Rakesh Tikait said, “When a settlement is reached, there is no resentment. Agreements are based on agreements.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in reply to the news anchor, “Government should now do its work.” On his talk, the news anchor said, “Yes, you have said a big thing.” Rakesh Tikait also talked about the support received in the movement and said, “Around 550 organizations were involved in it. We already had an organization in the South. But the identity of SKM remained. Farmers from all over the country have connected with SKM.

Between the interviews, news anchor Rohit Saval also talked to Rakesh Tikait in connection with the UP elections. He asked, “If elections are going to be held in UP, what will be your role in this? Will you be neutral or you will have a special contribution. Responding to him, the farmer leader said, “Till the time the model code of conduct is not in place, let the government get some work done.”

Responding to the matter, Rakesh Tikait further said, “The government does a lot of work before the election code of conduct, let that work be done.” Rakesh Tikait also left no stone unturned to taunt the news anchor regarding the question related to the UP elections. He said, “You seem too quick to confuse. Even now people have not even gone to their homes, why are they plowing other things from now on. The government is voted on the basis of work, who will vote on our request.”