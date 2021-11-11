Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor As He Asks Will You Make Government To Take Farm Laws Back

Rakesh Tikait was questioned by the news anchor that you will be able to get back the agricultural laws by making Lucknow Delhi, which you could not do even by encircling Delhi.

Farmers standing on the border of Delhi regarding agricultural laws are soon going to hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow too. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in one of his statements had asked to make Lucknow till Delhi. He also gave an interview to Aaj Tak regarding the Mahapanchayat to be held in Lucknow, where he also mentioned the demands raised in the Mahapanchayat. However, in the meantime, the news anchor asked him whether he would be able to get the agricultural laws back by making Lucknow Delhi?

In the interview, news anchor Saeed Ansari asked farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, “Why are you threatening to turn Uttar Pradesh into Delhi?” On his question, Rakesh Tikait said, “Well, we are having our meeting so we are threatening. We have not given any threat, are we from outside who are going to Lucknow for the first time. We have already done panchayat in Lucknow.

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “Panchayat has been kept in Lucknow on 22nd. There are many cases in this, it was said to give 10 lakh rupees to the injured farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, but that was not fulfilled. There was talk of a job, that too did not happen. There was talk of arresting Ajay Teni, but that too could not happen.”

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the news anchor asked, “You mean the government has changed. She is not fulfilling the promises?” To this Rakesh Tikait said, “They did not give money to the injured and the purchase of paddy is a big issue in Uttar Pradesh. There will be a meeting on 22nd in Lucknow.” On the talk of the farmer leader, the news anchor said tauntingly, “By making Lucknow Delhi, you will be able to get the three agricultural laws repealed, which you could not get it done even by besieging it for a year?”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait replied to the news anchor, “There is a panchayat in Lucknow, there will be a meeting there for a day. Ajay Teni, his arrest, his dismissal, he will continue to influence the investigation, compensation to the farmers who have been injured there. Paddy purchase, potato purchase, diesel, inflation.”