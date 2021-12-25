Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor As He Asks Will You Tell Farmers To Vote For BJP In UP Election 2022 Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, the news anchor said

Rakesh Tikait was asked by the news anchor whether he would ask the farmers to vote for the BJP. On this, the farmer leader gave a tremendous answer.

Farmers have returned to their homes after the withdrawal of agricultural laws and the agreement on the MMSP guarantee. After the suspension of the farmers’ movement, Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait also reached his village Sisauli. However, he still seems to be very active regarding the issues related to farmers. Regarding the matter related to farmers and UP elections, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to ABP News, in which he questioned whether he wants the Yogi government to come to power again?

Talks were held with Rakesh Tikait in connection with the assembly elections to be held in UP. The news anchor asked the farmer leader, “Now the farmers of UP, who stood with you in the movement. They stand with BJP by forgiving BJP? Will you vote for them? Will you tell them to vote for the BJP?” Responding to his words, Rakesh Tikait said, “If his deeds are right then people will vote for him.”

Extending his point, Rakesh Tikait further said, “If their deeds are not good then people will vote for others. But we won’t tell anyone.” Questioning the farmer leader’s point, the journalist asked, “What do you want the government to come back?” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Why would we want the government to come and why would we not want the government not to come.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his reply, “We have nothing to do with it. If they have done work then people will vote for them, if they have not done they will give it to someone else. When a man goes to vote, he notes everything.” On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the journalist surrounded him and asked, “You said that you had voted for BJP last time. So this time will you vote for him or not?”

On the question of votes, Rakesh Tikait said, “The whole country voted for him. Who will vote now, what should he tell? That was a chance, so told me. But vote should not be told to anyone.” Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait was also asked about the work of Yogi Sarkar, to which the farmer leader said, “They take more advice from their team. Those who ask for these reports, the report goes to them by roaming around.