Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor Chitra Tripathi As She Asks About Ram Mandir In Agenda Aaj Tak

Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the government and said that they only want to keep people trapped in the temple-mosque and Jinnah.

Even after the return of agricultural laws, farmers are constantly standing on the border of Delhi. Their demand is that the government should withdraw the law in Parliament and enact a guarantee law on MSP. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait also talked about this matter in the ‘Agenda Program’. However, during this time he did not leave a single opportunity to taunt the government. Targeting the BJP government, Rakesh Tikait said that they only want to keep people entangled in Mandir-Masjid and Jinnah.

In ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’, the BJP leader said that earlier also people used to say when will the date be told, but also told the date and the construction of the temple also started. Slamming the BJP government on this matter, Rakesh Tikait said, “Will entangle this country in temple-mosque and Jinnah’s ghost for votes, but will not tell that potato farmers are committing suicide.”

Extending his point, Rakesh Tikait further said, “The farmer is unable to sell 50 quintals of paddy himself, but tell us where the trader sells 20-20 thousand quintals of paddy. They are concerned about the traders, not the farmers, the day they become worried, the guarantee law will be made automatically. The trader buys cheaply, the officials, the government and the traders are mixed up.”

In the midst of the show, news anchor Chitra Tripathi asked Rakesh Tikait, “Till the election is not done, do you want to be a leader and remain amongst everyone?” To his point, the farmer leader replied, “Election is a political flower in five years. Take whatever you want from the government at this time. Fighting elections is their religion. Be the face of village, poor, farmer and tribal, don’t get involved in other issues.

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “Don’t entangle people in the temple-mosque, Jinnah’s ghost.” On his talk, the news anchor questioned whether Ram Mandir should not be built? Responding to this, he said, “He is making the court, where is the problem in that. Ram was our ancestor. But where is it, that court made it. It will open in 2023, before the elections. From every lamp they look for votes.