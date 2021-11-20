Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor Navika Kumar As She Asks Will You Fight In Election In 2022 Navika Kumar asked a question, Rakesh Tikait said

The central government has withdrawn all three agricultural laws, saying they failed to convince farmers and will process the withdrawal of the laws in the Parliament session that begins later this month. However, the farmers say that until the law is not withdrawn in Parliament, they will not end the agitation. In this regard, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to Navika Kumar, anchor of Times boat Navbharat. In the middle of the interview, the anchor asked the farmer leader about contesting the election, to which the BKU leader left no stone unturned to answer.

News anchor Navika Kumar questioned Rakesh Tikait and said, “Has any decision been taken to hold elections? Because in the year 2007, you contested the elections with the support of the Congress government. So will you contest elections this time?” Responding to him, Rakesh Tikait said, “We will not fight, you will fight the elections. All those who are anchors, they will contest the elections. Who remains the spokesperson of BJP.

Extending his point, Rakesh Tikait further said, “The government is not talking, the anchors are asking the most questions. You must have got the election ticket.” On the matter of Rakesh Tikait, Navika Kumar asked, “You were not even trying to talk to the government?” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Why don’t you want to talk?”

The debate between Rakesh Tikait and news anchor Navika Kumar did not stop here. The news anchor asked that after what the Prime Minister has said today, will the movement return? In response, the farmer leader said, “How will the movement return like this. The government did not talk. Journalists are feeling very early to return the movement, what do you mean by that?

Rakesh Tikait further added, “There are two things. It will go to Parliament on November 29, take it back there. Second is to enact MSP guarantee law, after that the strike will end. A committee will be formed, so that whenever any issue comes, we will continue to talk to the government.