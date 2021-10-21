Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To News Anchor On Removing Tent Said Its Diwali Time And We Have To Change Them When the anchor asked the question, Rakesh Tikait started saying

Rakesh Tikait was asked by the news anchor why the tents were removed from the Ghazipur border. Responding to him, the farmer leader said that Diwali is coming and it has to be changed.

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the past several months in protest against the agricultural laws of the Central Government. They demand that they will not end the protest until the government withdraws the laws. However, on Thursday, farmers removed their tents from the service lane under the flyover at UP Gate. The matter was discussed with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in ‘Rashtra Ki Baat’. In the show, the farmer leader told that he got the tents removed from the Ghazipur border to get the curtains changed.

In the debate show, the news anchor asked Rakesh Tikait, “Why did you get the tent removed today?” Responding to him, the farmer leader said, “The curtains have to be changed, Diwali is coming, the curtains have to be changed. Barricading of Delhi Police should be seen, we have not stopped the way, neither should we block the way nor should we stop.

On this talk of Rakesh Tikait, the news anchor said, “Your sense of humour is very popular, now you have talked about getting the curtains washed. But this is a little serious issue, people are inconvenienced due to the closure of the road. Seeing the video, people are also asking how did you take this decision? Responding to the news anchor’s comment, he said, “We who have been sitting for 11 months, are we sitting to joke.”

Rakesh Tikait further said about this, “It is the issue of the nation itself. You go and show how the farmer is getting ruined. If he is selling his crop at half the rate, then the farmer is getting wasted. People are sitting here, here they have seen winter, here they have seen summer, here they have seen rain, so are the farmers sitting here joking?”

In his statement, Rakesh Tikait did not leave any stone unturned to taunt the government. He said, “Governments should be ashamed, if the government is still not ashamed, then what will be the solution. We don’t have to leave here without a solution. Till the time the laws are not returned, the farmer will not leave from here. We need guarantee on MSP. It rained in five states now, what happened to the farmers there? It has been one year for the movement, if it will last for 10 years then farmers will run it for 10 years also. The government should not be in misunderstanding and listen with open ears.