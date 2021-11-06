Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To Reporter As He Asks To His Daughter To Say Something On Government And Farmer Protest

Rakesh Tikait’s daughter reached Ghazipur border to meet him. Talking to the media, he said that even if the movement increases, we are with them.

Farmers have been agitating on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months against the agricultural laws. After Holi, farmers also celebrated Diwali on the border of Delhi. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is also standing on the border along with his other farmer companions. In such a situation, his daughter reached Ghazipur border to meet him. He gave an interview to NDTV India about the farmers’ movement and said that even if the movement goes ahead, he has no problem.

In the interview, the reporter asked Rakesh Tikait’s daughter Dolly, “You don’t think your father has been here for a long time?” On his talk, Dolly said, “No no, this is also like home, we come to meet them.” On his reply, the reporter asked, “If the movement increases in time?”

On this, Rakesh Tikait’s daughter Dolly said, “Let it grow, we are with them always. We are used to it.” In the middle of the conversation, the reporter asked Dolly, “If you want to say something to the government, what will you say?” Before his daughter could say anything, Rakesh Tikait said, “Sarkar se toh kya bhi kahenge.”

Responding to the reporter’s talk, Rakesh Tikait further said, “If you want to talk, talk to the government.” To this the reporter asked, “What do the people around you say about your father?” To this Dolly said, “They say that they are doing very well, fighting for themselves and the rights of the farmers.”

What did Rakesh Tikait’s daughter Dolly say on the farmers’ movement? Ravish Ranjan Shukla spoke to him… pic.twitter.com/8LwEDmQuIo — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the reporter asked, “The government is not paying any attention?” To this Rakesh Tikait said, “Degi degi, the government also has a lot of work to do. If she gets time, she will come, where are we going. We are also sitting here and we are standing firm. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait’s daughter said, “After this Diwali even if the next Diwali also comes, we will stand firm.” Let us inform that Rakesh Tikait has given an ultimatum to the government that if they do not agree by 26th, then they will start the work afresh.