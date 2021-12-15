Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To Reporter As He Asks Who Is Biggest Villain Of Farmer Protest On News 24

Rakesh Tikait gave an interview before going to Sisauli village, where he was asked who is the biggest villain of the movement?

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws, the farmers agreed to the proposal presented by the government and ended the movement. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, also returned to his home i.e. Sisauli today after the end of the movement. However, before leaving, he gave an interview to News 24, where he talked about the UP elections as well as the farmers’ movement. In the middle of the interview, the farmer leader was also asked about the villain of the movement.

The reporter asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, “Who do you think is the biggest villain of this movement?” Rakesh Tikait also did not back down from answering this question of the reporter. The BKU leader said, “The last king of the country.” On his reply, the reporter said, “The public will not understand this answer.”

On the words of the reporter, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Where does the public need to be explained, if the time comes, the public will understand everything.” Talking about the people who turned away from the farmers’ movement, Rakesh Tikait said, “People withdraw from the movement because of fear and greed.” On his point, the reporter asked, “Rakesh Tikait was not afraid, or was he not lured?”

On the journalist’s talk, Rakesh Tikait said, “We neither want greed nor do we have fear. You will get one thing out of pride and greed, you take anything. Greed means that you take your property, even if you want to save business, then move away from the movement. Now we have nothing in our hands, otherwise what will anyone do. In the midst of the interview, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also talked about the UP elections.

The farmer leader was asked, “In the elections held during the movement, Rakesh used to go to Tikait and campaign against the BJP. The agitation is over, your demands have been accepted, after this there is going to be an election in UP, what will be your role in that?” On his talk, Rakesh Tikait said, “The day the model code of conduct will be implemented, we will tell.”