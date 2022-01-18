Rakesh Tikait Furious At News Anchor Amish Devgan As He Asks Is BJP Bad Are You Against Of Them Over UP Assembly Election

There was a fierce debate between farmer chief Rakesh Tikait and Amish Devgan concerning BJP. The information anchor requested whether or not you’re in opposition to the BJP, that occasion is unhealthy?

Not a lot time is left for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Elections might be held within the state in seven phases, the results of which might be revealed on March 10. Not solely are the ruling events and the opposition events lively for the elections, together with the farmer chief Rakesh Tikait can be seen very lively. Nevertheless, he says that he’ll neither contest elections nor marketing campaign for anybody. In reference to the election, Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to Amish Devgan, the place he had a fierce debate with the information anchor in regards to the BJP.

Within the interview, Rakesh Tikait additionally attacked the BJP fiercely for taking motion in opposition to the individuals who left the occasion. Taking a dig on the BJP, Rakesh Tikait stated, “There are numerous such individuals sitting within the Parliament, in opposition to whom instances are registered. If somebody is leaving his occasion, then there are warrants in opposition to him inside two days. Amish Devgan raised the difficulty of Nahid Hasan on Rakesh Tikait’s discuss.

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait stated, “These individuals ought to cease doing goondagardi. I do not know who’s Nahid Hasan and who gave ticket to whom. We’re taking care of our group, taking care of our points, villages. BJP’s picture is unhealthy. If any minister left them, then warrant on him in two days. Which means if somebody stays within the occasion, it’s clear, if he leaves then it’s unhealthy.

Questioning the farmer chief, Amish Devgan stated, “What do I imply, you’re in opposition to the BJP?” However Rakesh Tikait questioned Ajay Teni and stated, “What’s that, 120 B ka mujrim hai, a case is registered in Tikonia police station. Who’s Ajay Teni Mahatma? Ajay Teni is a saint, so give him a temple. On his discuss, Amish Devgan requested, “Yogi ji is a mahant, did his authorities go effectively or not?”

In response to this, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait stated, “Go to your native place, do not battle. Battle elections there, they need to win. The opposition additionally wants a powerful man. Be it in energy or in opposition, the sturdy man shouldn’t be defeated.”