Rakesh Tikait furious over the advertisement of CM Yogi standing in wheat field Government will win gold medal for lying

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh recently took out an advertisement claiming the prosperity of the farmers of the state, in which CM Yogi was seen smiling standing in a wheat field. In this advertisement, the government claimed that Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand crore was paid to sugarcane farmers. Farmer leader and spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Yogi government’s ‘Bharpoor Fasal Khushal Kisan’ advertisement Rakesh Tikait has targeted.

He has said that the Yogi government will win a gold medal for lying. Journalist Ajit Anjum questioned Rakesh Tikait about the advertisement, to which he said, ‘Gold medal will win the government. Will be the first government in the world to give a gold medal. Will give a gold medal for lying.

Looking at the picture of Yogi Adityanath standing in a wheat field, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘If he had enough knowledge that there is no wheat crop at this time, there is sugarcane, there is jowar. If any government is winning the gold medal for lying, it is the BJP government winning it.

Refuting the government’s claim, Rakesh Tikait said that the payment for sugarcane is still pending. We sold sugarcane, got its money, the agreement was not received on time, from where was the payment done.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has also targeted the advertisement of Yogi Adityanath government. He has said that the government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full page advertisements. He asked the question that what are the steps taken by the government for all the three agricultural laws for which the farmers have been agitating for the last 8 months.

He wrote in one of his tweets, ‘Farmers are the soul of this country. The UP government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full page advertisements. Tell me what did you do? With regard to free animals? On compensation for crop loss? On payment of sugarcane price? On black agricultural laws? About inflation and electricity price?’





