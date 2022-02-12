Rakesh Tikait gave his reaction on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka Hijab Case – ‘He broke the stadium where he wanted to play the match’

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been in the headlines for the farmers’ movement, remains in discussions about his statements. Tikait is keeping his point openly on every issue. There is a lot of politics going on in Karnataka over the ruckus over Hijab. Though the matter is still in the court but the rhetoric is going on. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has also given his opinion on Hijab.

When Rakesh Tikait, who attended a program of TV9 Bharatvarsh, was asked that the hijab controversy has increased a lot. The High Court has said that no one will go to school wearing a religious dress until a decision is made. What is your opinion on this?

In response to the question, Rakesh Tikait said that who can say what before the court. This country is going into bondage. The country wants liberation. Here (in UP) this matter did not go on. They wanted to run this matter here as well, but the stadium where such matches were held was demolished. Now they have gone to another place. Rakesh Tikait said who is starting it now?

Rakesh Tikait said that no work is being done on development and education. No one cares about what is happening to the international image. Even today we are entangled in such issues. We should have fought elections on education, health and roads but we are being implicated in such cases.

Let us tell you that a controversy arose in Karnataka about the hijab when the wearing of hijab in school was banned. After this the Muslim girls reached the High Court regarding this. Since then a new controversy has arisen regarding the hijab. The matter even reached the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court refused to hear it saying that the High Court’s decision should be allowed first.

On the other hand, when Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra got bail, Rakesh Tikait said that when our lawyer was arguing in front of the judge, the voice was not going properly. We will again apply to the judge. He made his stand firmly. They had 22 or 32 lawyers and we had one or two. Now who can fight the case with the Minister of State for Home.