Rakesh Tikait Got Angry On BJP MP As He Accused That He Put Gun On Farmers Shoulder For Own Benefits In Agenda Aaj Tak

The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait does not leave a single opportunity to surround the government on the issue related to farmers. In Aaj Tak’s program ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’ also, Rakesh Tikait attacked the government fiercely. Not only this, he also had a fierce debate with the BJP MP during this time. In the show, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the BJP wanted to defame the Sikh community, while the BJP MP also accused the BKU leader of running a gun on the shoulders of the farmers.

Taking a dig at BJP in Agenda Aaj Tak, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “He is a very fraudulent man. 300 people of BJP are behind the public with sticks, force behind them, this is government hooliganism. These Sardars were working to destroy the community.” BJP MP got furious on this matter and said, “No one has done what Modi ji’s government has done for the Sikh society.”

On the other hand, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait took a dig at BJP and said, “You want to destroy the country and the people of the country know this. Nobody wants to vote for you.” At the same time, the BJP leader replied to him and said, “The people of the country have come to know that what was the connection of foreigners in this and what was the opponents of the country.”

Lashing out at Rakesh Tikait, the BJP MP said, “Generations to come will not forgive you. You have cheated the farmers, fired a gun on their shoulders. In the midst of the debate, news anchor Chitra Tripathi asked Rakesh Tikait, “When will you people agree?” In response, he said, “When will you call, when will you go.”

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the anchor asked who would call, to which he said, “Sarkar, because no one has any power.” On his talk, the BJP leader said, “The Prime Minister of the country is apologizing to all the farmers.” At the same time, Rakesh Tikait said in response, “Why are you asking, Prime Minister should not ask for any apology.”