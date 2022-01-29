Rakesh Tikait got angry on the election stage of India TV, shouted and said – You will show the temple-mosque, on whose behist you are doing this

Tikait even said that the channel people want to ruin the country. When the anchor replied to him, Tikait got very angry. He had a very heated skirmish with the anchor in the live program.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait got angry on the election platform of a channel India TV today. Actually, in one program, the photo of the temple mosque was visible in the background image. Tikait lashed out at the anchor and said on whose behest you are doing this. He said that the camera pen is guarded by a gun. He had a heated argument with the anchor.

Tikait even said that the channel people want to ruin the country. When the anchor replied to him, Tikait got very angry. He had a very heated skirmish with the anchor in the live program. He said that the channel was promoting a particular party. When the anchor clarified the image, the farmer leader said that instead of the temple mosque, show the picture of the hospital.

The rate of electricity in Haryana is Rs 15 horsepower. Whereas the rate of UP is Rs 175. Here the electricity rate is 12 times higher. Tikait said that these people want to win the election by fraud. In response to a question, he said that BJP is the number one party in telling lies. He should be given a gold medal. In fact, he was asked that the Yogi government is claiming that the loans of small farmers up to one lakh rupees have been waived.

From these brokers of Godi Media, Hudak Chulus @RakeshTikaitBKU Just like they should be dealt with, expose them live in front of everyone on the platform of their own newsroom. Well Done Rakesh Tikait ji..??? pic.twitter.com/f6MZ4UCqyT — Abdullah Jamei // داللہ امعی (@Abdullah_Jamei) January 29, 2022

The farmer leader said that he had nothing to do with the election. By selling the crop at half the rate and paying 12 times the electricity bill, he can give to whomever he wants to vote. Why did he say that there was a loan on the farmer? They have to make changes in Kisan Credit Card. The farmer will pay an interest of ten thousand rupees on one lakh rupees. He said that the Center is giving six thousand rupees annually to the farmer. Loans are being taken from the cost of crops. The farmer’s crop is going at a low price. Who will compensate for the loss caused by this?

Tikait said that after the farmers’ movement, the issue of farmers has come on the agenda of political parties. Now he has started talking about farmers. Political parties are beginning to feel that now farmers cannot be fooled. Regarding the payment of sugarcane in western Uttar Pradesh, he said that when the rate did not increase, then from where did he pay more.

He said that Akhilesh had increased by Rs 65 and Mayawati by Rs 120. Whereas BJP only Rs 35. On one question, he said that ask the sugarcane minister whether the sugarcane which was given in the meal last year has been paid for or not?