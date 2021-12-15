Rakesh Tikait got emotional while leaving Ghazipur border, said – memories here will stay together

On Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait returned to his village after more than a year. When he reached the Ghazipur border last year for the farmers’ movement, he had not gone to his village.

The farmers’ agitation, which lasted for more than a year, has now been postponed, the farmers will return to their homes by vacating all the borders of Delhi by Wednesday evening. Most of the farmers have even gone back to their homes. At the same time, when Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader and one of the main faces of the movement, came out of Ghazipur for home, he looked emotional.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Rakesh Tikait was seen paying obeisance to his hut in which he had spent the last one year. Rakesh Tikait said that I am going today, people here will be missed a lot. He said- “This hut will go like this, it will be planted in the village like this”. While talking here, Rakesh Tikait became emotional.

National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union said that everyone is going slowly from here, memories will remain. He said that the memories of this place will live on forever. Tikait was involved in this movement for more than a year and since then he has not gone to his home. He said that he has been here for 13 months.

Earlier, Tikait had said that the farmers’ agitation against agricultural laws has been suspended for the time being, not withdrawn completely, as talks are on with the Center on various issues. Tikait said- “I am thankful to all those who have been with us. I also express my gratitude to the people who ran the langar, the villagers who brought essential items for us”.

Let us inform that apart from Ghazipur, farmers were agitating against the three agricultural laws in other places including Singhu and Tikri borders. A few days ago, after a lot of controversies, the government had announced to withdraw these laws.

After this, after agreeing on other demands, the United Kisan Morcha decided to suspend the movement. After which the farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border from Saturday.