Rakesh Tikait Got Epic Reply From Anjana Om Kashyap As He Said Some People Could Not Make Understand PM Modi

Rakesh Tikait said in an interview to Anjana Om Kashyap that some people could not understand Modi ji, so it took time to return the law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, as well as said that in the coming parliamentary session, he will take the process of withdrawing it. However, the farmers say that they are not going to end the movement until it is returned to Parliament. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also gave an interview to Anjana Om Kashyap regarding the return of agricultural laws, in which he said that some people had failed to convince the Prime Minister, due to which the return of agricultural laws took so long.

On this matter of Rakesh Tikait, Anjana Om Kashyap also did not miss the opportunity to surround him. Rakesh Tikait said on the return of agricultural laws, “If a matter is going towards a solution, it will be given the final touch on the table. There are many more issues. Farmers were martyred in the movement, cases were registered against the farmers. It is a matter of seat bill, what will be the policy of milk, there are many such questions.

Anjana Om Kashyap asked Rakesh Tikait, “When PM Modi took back agricultural laws in his address, you were shocked, happy with that, do you trust PM’s talk? Did you expect?” To this the farmer leader said, “Three were not expected, but two were expected. All three of them took back, but did not bring a law on MSP.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said, “Withdraw the law abruptly and if no one knows anything, then it is surprising. Was surprised in the first demonetisation. Some people used to come to the movement, either they failed to convince the Prime Minister. That’s why it took so long. Had he explained the same thing earlier, the farmers would not have been martyred. Surrounding Rakesh Tikait on this matter, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “You are speaking the language of PM Modi only.”

Rakesh Tikait did not stop here. Taking a dig at PM Modi, he said, “We are asking that the government should talk. Whatever decision the committee takes, it will continue to decide. Spoke on government TV and the country accepted everything. What do they want to show to the farmers? You come to the table for a conversation and tell me these things have to happen.”

To this Anjana Om Kashyap said, “It is good not to come on TV and say otherwise, if there was a conversation on the table, you would have said later that there was no proof left.” Responding to this, the farmer leader said, “No one can go like this, it has become one-sided that what I have said is final and others do not listen. We also want to ask the question, your answer is also your answer.