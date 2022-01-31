Rakesh Tikait Got Epic Reply From News Anchor As He Said Will Have To Tell Even After 13 Months Of Training Whom To Vote Said Rakesh Tikait, news anchor retaliated

Rakesh Tikait said that after 13 months of training, one will have to tell who to vote for. On his point, the news anchor did not shy away from asking questions.

As the elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the political upheaval is also increasing. The issue of farmers is also coming to the fore in the elections. Especially people are trying to find the answer to the question that who will the farmer of western UP vote for. In this regard, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was discussed on the election platform of India TV. During the interview with the farmer leader, not only was an attempt to know his side, but many issues related to the farmers were also discussed.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was questioned by the news anchor, “Political parties are doing rounds in western Uttar Pradesh. Have you chosen any side for the election this time, for or against whom you will campaign?” Responding to his words, the farmer leader said, “After 13 months of agitation, if someone has to tell who to vote for, it means the training has been crude.”

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the news anchor said, “You tell something openly.” At the same time, the farmer leader further said in his reply, “Even after 13 months of training, if no one passes, then it would not have passed here with a bang. Here it is passed in the original form.” Questioning the farmer leader’s point, the news anchor said, “You mean you are saying that you are against the BJP?”

While increasing his point, the farmer leader further said, “The movement went on for 13 months in the country and even after that it has to be told why the movement took place? If he had to pass it by giving grace marks, then those who teach are weak. Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the news anchor and said, “Teachers don’t make you imitate like you guys first give questions and then will ask them questions.”

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the news anchor asked him, “After this people will say that the movement was against the Center, but the election is in UP?” Responding to this, the farmer leader said, “What are we saying. By selling crops at half the price, one can vote where he wants to vote.