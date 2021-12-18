Rakesh Tikait Got Epic Reply From Reporter As He Said My Birth Place Is Ayodhya On News 24

Rakesh Tikait told Ayodhya as his birth place in the interview, on which the reporter asked him that after laying the foundation stone you have gone there?

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has returned to his village Sisauli after the end of the movement. Although he is still seen vocal about the issues related to farmers, as well as planning to raise his voice on the issues related to the village. At present Rakesh Tikait is present in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. While there, he gave an interview to News 24, in which he talked on many issues from the assembly elections to be held in UP to Ayodhya and Jinnah. Between the interviews, Rakesh Tikait did not leave any opportunity to take on the BJP as well.

In an interview with Rakesh Tikait, the reporter asked that now a new issue is emerging that Jinnah became nationalism. Responding to this, the farmer leader said, “This is their agenda. Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah, it will come in the election, just stay away from it.” Apart from this, talks were also held with Rakesh Tikait regarding Ayodhya, to which the farmer leader said, “Our birthplace is Ayodhya.”

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the reporter questioned him, “Ayodhya has taken a grand form. The BJP is coming forward in a big way in this.” On this, Rakesh Tikait interrupted and said, “Why is the BJP coming forward. Let the government do its work, develop it. Government means to work, to develop. Work on that.”

At the same time, the reporter asked him, “Ram temple was built, foundation stone was laid. You also consider yourself to be a descendant of Rama, but whether you have been there yet or not. On this, the farmer leader said that we have gone there 20 times. Interrupting him, the reporter asked, “Have you gone after the foundation stone or not?” Responding to the question, the farmer leader said, “Did not go after the foundation stone, but will go.”

Rakesh Tikait did not leave any chance to target the BJP in the interview. Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Ganga Expressway, he said, “BJP is not doing it, the government is doing it. What is the BJP doing out of its funds, it should show it by putting a langar out of it. Have you ever seen food being prepared in his office?”