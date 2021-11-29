Rakesh Tikait In News 24 Sandeep Chaudhary Debate: Asked ByTikait is safety wall of BJP This was the answer of BKU leader on Sandeep Chaudharys question

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws. In such a situation, now BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is being questioned that ‘Is Rakesh Tikait the safety wall of BJP?’ Actually, in a show of News 24, anchor Sandeep Chaudhary asked this question to Rakesh Tikait. Journalist Sandeep Chaudhary asked- ‘Many people are questioning about the pressure that is being created on BJP. Is Rakesh Tikait BJP’s safety wall?’

In such a situation, Rakesh Tikait said in response- ‘This kind of propaganda will be done by the government. Right now this propaganda will be done by the government through the media, through the people. This 8 days time will be a crisis for the farmers. Farmers will have to face this head-on. Farmers have to answer for this. They should be ready for their crops which are being sold at half the rate and farmers need not despair. In such a situation, the anchor said- ‘Meaning Rakesh Tikait, you are saying that now the farmers will have to be ready for a long fight.’

It may be known that a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha was held on Tuesday, after which the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, said that the central government should talk directly to the farmers on the issue of MSP. The government does not want to talk to us. While on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws.

At the same time, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had a conversation with senior journalist Amish Devgan, in which Rakesh Tikait was questioned that ‘not only uncle, Mehbooba Mufti is also saying after the farmers’ movement that Article 370 should also be decided. Tell me? What does 370 and Mehbooba Mufti have to do with it?’

In such a situation, Rakesh Tikait had replied, ‘What do we mean by all these things. Elections are about to come, then you people and the government should decide on this. Why did the government allow this movement to continue for a year earlier? We don’t want to talk about this issue. You question us about the farmer.