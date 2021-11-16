Rakesh Tikait of BKU, furious for blaming farmers for air pollution, said – 10 percent pollution is caused by stubble, that too for one and a half to two months

Rakesh Tikait of BKU has expressed his displeasure for constantly blaming farmers for the increasing pollution in Delhi. He tweeted that more than burning stubble, political parties should apologize for making farmers villains for air pollution. He said that the Supreme Court has also said that it is not right to hold farmers responsible because only 10 percent pollution is caused by stubble, that too for one and a half months or two months.

Rakesh Tikait has used the hashtags PMO India, Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Government with his tweet. In response to his tweet, people are asking him the reason for not writing Arvind Kejriwal’s name. The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Air Quality Management Commission to hold a joint meeting. On Tuesday, the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh participated in this meeting.

‘Red Light On, Gaddi Off’ campaign will run for 15 more days The Delhi government has decided to extend the “Red Light On, Gaddi Off” campaign for another 15 days in view of the rising level of pollution in the national capital. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced this on Tuesday. This initiative of “Red Light On, Car Off” i.e. turning off the engine at red light was to end on 18 November. “The government has decided to extend the campaign for another 15 days from November 19 to December 3,” Rai said.

Delhi government suggests ‘work from home’ to tackle pollution Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that in the meeting of the Air Quality Management Commission, his government suggested implementation of ‘work from home’ policy and closure of some industries in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced several emergency measures, including shutting down schools for a week, banning construction activities and ‘work from home’ for government employees, to tackle the city’s pollution crisis.

Air quality in Delhi in ‘very poor’ category for third consecutive day: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day with the AQI at 396 on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the morning stood at 349 in Ghaziabad, 359 in Greater Noida, 363 in Gurgaon and 382 in Noida. According to the ‘Sameer App’, which gives information about air pollution, the AQI in most of the monitoring centers in Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. At some places like Dwarka Sector-8, Patparganj, Alipore, Shadipur, DTU and Punjabi Bagh, the AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category with the AQI crossing 400.