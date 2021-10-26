Rakesh Tikait of BKU said on the completion of 11 months of the farmers’ movement, if the government is dogmatic, the farmer will not back down; Said- now we will start preparing for winter

Regarding the agitation, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that we are waiting for the government to hold talks. The government should talk, let us also go to our homes.

The farmers’ movement has completed 11 months but there is a deadlock between the government and the farmers’ leaders. Let us inform that the farmers’ leaders, who are demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws, have made it clear that if the government is dogmatic, then the farmer will not back down from his demands. Let us tell you that the United Kisan Morcha has been protesting on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months.

At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, “Until the government does not talk, will not find any solution, this movement will continue.” To the farmers sitting on the roads, Lake Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers’ crops have been ruined, but no support has been received from the government. The unseasonal rain is having a bad effect on the farmer.

Regarding ending the agitation, Rakesh Tikait said that, we are waiting for the government to hold talks. The government should talk, let us also go to our homes. If the government will not talk, we will not back down if we do not find a solution to the movement. Will fix our arrangements regarding the movement in winter. Rakesh Tikait said that if the bill is not returned then we will go all over the country and agitate.

Let us tell you that a few days ago, farmers were seen removing tents from the road at Ghazipur border in Delhi. Regarding this, when Rakesh Tikait was questioned on a private news channel about removing the tents, he jokingly said that Diwali is coming, its curtains have to be changed.

On the other hand, regarding stopping the way, he had said that the road has been blocked by Delhi Police, barricading has been done by the police. We haven’t blocked the way. He had said that we have removed the tents to show the barricading. We want to show people that we have not blocked the road.

Let us tell you that the farmer leaders have made their opinion clear many times regarding the agricultural movement that the government should withdraw all the three laws, make a law on MSP guarantee, we will also go to our homes, do our farming.