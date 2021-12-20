Rakesh Tikait of BKU said – Yogi government wants to get agitation by not paying sugarcane, gave this answer on the invitation of Akhilesh

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that the government in UP had promised that it would pay for sugarcane in 14 days, but the government did not live up to the promise.

Rakesh Tikait, who reached his home after ending the farmers’ agitation, is still not in a mood to rest. Before the UP assembly elections, Tikaits are now busy surrounding the Yogi government over the issue of sugarcane. At the same time, Tikait also turned down the offer of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in which he had offered the BKU leader to contest the elections.

After about three years, Rakesh Tikait, who reached Shamli to meet his daughter, said these things. The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that the government in UP had promised that it would pay for sugarcane in 14 days, but the government did not live up to the promise. Farmers still owe a lot to sugarcane mills.

Tikait further said that the government in UP is spreading false propaganda that sugarcane farmers have got their dues. The government had promised that sugarcane will be paid within 14 days, where is it. Farmers are not getting money in 14 days. He said that if the government does not make the payment on time, then Yogi is trying to get the farmers to agitate, the farmers are ready to agitate.

He further said that Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana comes from this area, but he has not been able to settle the payment of farmers. Crores of rupees are still due to farmers on sugarcane mills. On the other hand, on Akhilesh Yadav’s offer to contest the election, Tikait said that those who want to contest the elections should fight, we do not have to contest the elections. Thanks for the offer.

Let us tell you that Akhilesh Yadav had said that Rakesh Tikait does not work like any political party. He talks about farmers, if he wants to contest elections then SP will welcome him. However, Tikait has already made it clear that he will not contest the elections. He will continue to fight for the rights of farmers. During this visit, Tikait once again reiterated the demand for MSP and said that still no purchase is done at MSP. He also demanded action against Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur case.