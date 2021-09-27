Rakesh Tikait on Kisan Bill: Rakesh Tikait said that farmers are ready to agitate for ten years but will not allow implementation of agricultural laws.

A day before the Bharat Bandh, BPU leader Rakesh Tikait showed a fierce attitude in the Kisan Mahapanchayat convened in Panipat, Haryana. Tiket said on Sunday that farmers who have been opposing agricultural laws for the last ten months have been ready to agitate for ten years, but black laws will not be enforced. Thousands of farmers across the country, including in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been holding dams on the Delhi border for the past ten months demanding repeal of agricultural laws that came into force in September last year.Tikait said, ‘It has been ten months since the agitation. The government should hear with open ears that if we have to agitate for ten years, we are ready. Leaders of the Indian Farmers Union (BKU) said the Center would have to repeal the laws. Tikait indicated that the agitation would intensify if the demands of the farmers were not met. He told the farmers, ‘Keep your tractors ready, they may be needed in Delhi anytime.’

India Bandh has been called to complete 10 months of the movement

The Mahapanchayat was held on September 27, a day before the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. After completing ten months of agitation, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for an India Bandh on September 27. Tiket said that if the present government does not repeal these laws, the incoming governments will have to repeal them. “Those who want to rule the country will have to repeal these laws,” he said. We will not allow these laws to be enforced, we will continue our agitation. Tikait said that if the farmers do not return to their homes for ten months, they can agitate for ten years, but will not allow these laws to be enforced.

‘Young farmers should make full use of social media’

Attacking the central government, Tikait said, “They have created a stir in the wrong place. If they had known about the mindset of these farmers, they would not have brought these black laws. These farmers will force this government to bow down. He appealed to the young farmers to make full use of social media to strengthen the movement against these laws. He said he has a big responsibility on his shoulders to oppose the propaganda that is sometimes spread to discredit the movement. Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaudhuni told reporters in Panipat that if the government did not heed their demands, they would have to intensify the agitation. He appealed to all sections of the society to make India a success.