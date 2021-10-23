Rakesh Tikait on Supreme Court comment over Farmers Protest- Court is right, Says- Modi Government has blocked the roads

The Supreme Court on Thursday commented on the 11-month-old farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi, saying that farmers have the right to protest but the roads cannot be stopped indefinitely. On the other hand, the United Kisan Morcha has said on this remark that the road protesters are not blocked by the farmers but by the police. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also commented on this.

Talking to The Quint, Rakesh Tikait said that the roads were not blocked by the farmers but by the Narendra Modi government. Tikait was questioned on the Supreme Court’s remark, ‘Supreme Court said you have the right to protest, not to block the way’.

Rakesh Tikait replied, ‘Absolutely right by the Supreme Court.’ He was asked again, ‘But even after the Supreme Court’s order, you people have blocked the way.’ Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Who is telling? We didn’t stop. Modi government stopped the way. We have opened roads so that people can come from the middle.

Regarding the suspension of Yogendra Yadav, Tikait said, ‘He is on leave for a month. Do you have to tell everything? There is much to be said, not much to say. Whatever happened has happened with everyone’s consent.

On Thursday itself, the United Kisan Morcha removed the tents of the farmers from the service lane under the flyover at the UP Gate. Such things started happening about the fact that the border is being vacated. Terming this as a rumour, the United Kisan Morcha said that it is baseless.

A statement issued by the organization said, ‘Farmers brothers, this rumor is being spread that the Ghazipur border is being vacated. This is completely baseless. We are showing that the road has not been closed by the farmers but by the police.