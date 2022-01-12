rakesh tikait once against targets bjp over development works

Rakesh Tikait, the chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has been an attacker on the Bharatiya Janata Get together because the time of the farmers’ motion. He has been constantly focusing on the BJP on the difficulty of farmers. In the meantime, Rakesh Tikait has once once more taunted the BJP. He stated that nobody is best than the BJP folks in making a degree.

Commenting on the statements of the BJP chief in a program associated to the election of ABP Ganga, Rakesh Tikait stated, “There is no such thing as a one higher than the BJP folks in making a degree. Such is their coaching. They’ve coaching to make their level, however work isn’t completed on the bottom.

On the identical time, he made an enormous gesture concerning the Samajwadi Get together. On the query requested concerning the Samajwadi Get together, Rakesh Tikait stated, “They do extra work and discuss much less. Samajwadi Get together chief Arvind Singh Gope and BJP’s SP Baghel have been head to head in Kranti Specific of ABP Ganga. Throughout this, the chief of the Samajwadi Get together saluted Rakesh Tikait and stated, “He has given victory within the massive battle of our Annadatas.”

The SP chief claimed that after independence, no chief in UP has acquired as a lot public assist as Akhilesh Yadav is getting. Whereas focusing on the Samajwadi Get together, SP Baghel stated, “When their authorities comes, no home is secure, store isn’t secure, plot isn’t secure, daughter-in-law isn’t secure.” Till the kid comes residence from faculty, the mom stands on the door to see if he has been kidnapped.

SP Baghel stated that folks haven’t forgotten the Jawahar incident of Mathura. He stated that the Samajwadi Get together is the weakest in the entire of UP in Mathura, the place the parallel authorities of Ramvriksha Yadav used to run. Beneath his authorities, docs had stopped doing morning walks as a result of they have been comfortable targets of Bhura Yadav and massive docs wouldn’t depart the home for concern of kidnapping.