Rakesh Tikait Reaction On By Election Result Said Medicines Work On BJP Said Government Is Shameless

Rakesh Tikait reacted to the seats won by BJP in the by-election and said that the medicines of farmers are having an effect.

The results of the by-elections held in 13 states and union territories are out. In the by-elections held on 30 assembly seats, the NDA has won 15 seats, while the Congress won 9 and the Trinamool Congress won 4 seats. While the Congress has won the by-elections in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has won in the northeastern states and Madhya Pradesh. Pointing to the results of the by-election, now farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted and also took a jibe at the BJP.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, while attacking the BJP on the results of the by-election, wrote, “The effect of the medicine prepared by the farmers is completely affecting the BJP. It will take time, but there will be health benefits by 2022. Let us inform that earlier in the Mahapanchayat held in Amroha also Rakesh Tikait had taunted the government regarding the elections.

At the same time, in a recent interview to News 24, Rakesh Tikait warned the government and said that he has only till 26 November. Taking a jibe at the government, Rakesh Tikait said, “They want to benefit their merchant friends by buying these crops cheaply. The farmer’s crops should be plundered, such as the farmer of millet, potato and maize is completely ruined. In the manifesto also, he had said that we will implement the C-2 plus FL formula. But that didn’t happen. As a result, potato farmers committed suicide in Agra.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in this connection, “The farmer who had taken the land on contract, he was the most wasted.” In the interview, Rakesh Tikait was also asked about his next step, to which the farmer leader said, “He has time till November 26, if you want to talk, do it. From 27-28, we will start repairing our houses.”

Rakesh Tikait further warned the government, “If nothing happens by November 26, we will also start our case. Will prepare for the next six months.” During the interview, Rakesh Tikait was also asked about the assembly elections and whether the agitation would have an effect on the elections as well.

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait further said, “There is a shameless government, whether it should be affected or not. When the government becomes shameless and they do not see anything, we cannot say whether they will be affected or not.”