Rakesh Tikait Reaction On Narendra Modi Government Over Farm Laws Live Session With Anjana Om Kashyap Aajtak Debate

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had reached Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. Here he once again challenged the government and said that the farmer is not going to give up and will not bow down. It was here that Rakesh Tikait also participated in Aaj Tak’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’. Here he spoke openly about his movement. Rakesh Tikait even said that the Modi government is run by big companies.

Rakesh Tikait to the show’s host Anjana Om Kashyap said, ‘Send the Agriculture Minister to talk to the show. If you send the Agriculture Minister with full power, then there should be an agreement. Big companies have all the power. They do not even give full power to the Agriculture Minister. Hanging a bag with a taut on the shoulder is sent. In Parliament, they only read papers. We have little chance of meeting any Prime Minister. If you send power to the Agriculture Minister, then it should be done.

Rakesh Tikait further said, ‘Whatever we have, make it live. The government is saying what is black in the law? We are saying that what is white in these laws, then tell it? The government had removed the storage system after the agitation. They will buy cheap grains and sell them expensive to the common man and people will also have to buy because they are destroying the farmer. We will go after getting our word, even if it takes us 3 years here. Now it is not like that they will sit in this government for 700 years.

in Lucknow on Friday Siroj Cafe for Rakesh Tikait A program was also organized in Hundreds of workers of Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing had reached this program. However, the police did not allow them to go further. In such Police and activists face to face Have come. But the police had locked the cafe gate to control the situation, due to which the workers could not enter inside. Let us tell you, the assembly elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year.





