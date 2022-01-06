Rakesh Tikait Reaction On PM Modi Security Breach In Punjab Said Is This Really Breach Or Farmers Anger Users Comment On It

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab on the previous day, after which he returned after canceling his rally. Rakesh Tikait has now tweeted on this matter.

PM Modi Security Breach: Prime Minister Modi was about to address a public meeting in Ferozepur in the state on the last day in connection with the assembly elections in Punjab. But due to the demonstration of the farmers, their convoy was stuck on a flyover for about 20 minutes. In such a situation, the SPG canceled the Punjab rally, canceling the visit of PM Modi. While the BJP was seen attacking the Congress government regarding the matter, recently Rakesh Tikait has also questioned it by tweeting.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait asked in the tweet that it was a lapse in the security of the PM or was it the anger of the farmers? This tweet by Rakesh Tikait about Prime Minister Modi is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In his tweet, he wrote, “There is talk of canceling the rally due to lapse in the security of PM Modi by the BJP.”

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait further said in his tweet, “On the other hand the Punjab Chief Minister is claiming the return of the Prime Minister by talking about empty chairs. Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the return security or the anger of the farmers. Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Rakesh Tikait.

by BJP @PMOIndia There is talk of canceling the rally due to lapse in the security of Ji, while on the other hand the Chief Minister of Punjab is claiming to return the PM by talking about empty chairs. ?Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the return security or the anger of the farmers.! — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) January 5, 2022

A user named Ramavatar Meena wrote, “Prime Minister, it is okay if your Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni gets the farmers crushed to death by vehicles, but if the farmers register their protest, then your security becomes in danger. How will this happen Prime Minister?” A user wrote in response to the tweet of the BKYU leader, “Someone is cheating on his own, Tikait ji.”

A user named Jasmine wrote in response to the tweet of the farmer leader, “It is also possible that only those who sit on chairs have created a spectacle by making them sit on the road. Politics is being done in the name of Punjab. We bow to all with folded hands, stop ruining Punjab. A user named GK Singh wrote, “Whether the chairs are empty or full, why was the road blocked. Why did the Punjab government fail to reach the rally venue safely?”