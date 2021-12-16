Rakesh Tikait Reply To Reporter As He Asks Will Farmers Vote For BJP In 2022 Election After Repealing Fam Laws

The reporter asked Rakesh Tikait that if the demands are accepted, will the farmers be inclined towards the BJP. On this, the farmer leader gave a resounding reply.

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws and the approval of the government’s proposal, the farmers returned to their homes, suspending the agitation. On the other hand, Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait also reached his village Sisauli after the end of the farmers’ movement, where he was welcomed in a grand manner. While living in Sisauli, Rakesh Tikait also gave interviews to the media, in which he talked on many issues from UP elections to Ajay Mishra Teni.

In the middle of the interview, the reporter asked Rakesh Tikait, “Agriculture bill is returned, other demands of you people will also be accepted. So do you think the farmer will lean towards the BJP in the 2022 elections?” On this question of the reporter, Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer that even the people present there could not stop laughing.

Replying to the question, Rakesh Tikait said, “Hey what, who will vote where. Because when they go to vote, they do not even tell the family members and why are they talking about elections here, all these are non-political things. Apart from this, questions and answers were also asked from Rakesh Tikait about Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Rakesh Tikait while talking about Ajay Mishra Teni said, “Kare badtiji, the government should think about him. The answer has to be given to the government, the insult is also being done by the government itself. He should resign.” Talking about the elections, Rakesh Tikait said, “We don’t even have to contest elections.”

Rakesh Tikait also reacted to the offer of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. He said, “Thanks to whoever said it, whoever thought. But we don’t have to contest elections. We neither have to contest elections with any party nor do we have to contest elections ourselves. Let us tell you that in one of his interviews, Rakesh Tikait had categorically refused to support RLD and SP and said, “Our support will not remain for anyone. There is a very long field, he should plow it himself.