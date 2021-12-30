Rakesh Tikait Revealed UP Farmers Will Vote For Whom Farmer Leader Said CM Yogi Adityanath Dissappointed Farmers

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait revealed in a conversation with the media that whom the farmer is going to vote for in the upcoming UP assembly elections.

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws, all the farmers have returned to their homes by suspending the agitation. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also reached his village Sisauli on December 15. But even while living there, he seems to be constantly vigilant about the issues related to farmers and laborers. At the same time, he is not leaving an opportunity to surround the government on contemporary issues. Recently, he told in an interview given to the media that will he contest the elections in the UP assembly? Along with this, he told which party the farmers are going to vote for.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait put to rest speculations in the political circles about him contesting elections and said, “We have nothing to do with farmers organizations that have entered the electoral fray. We will not enter politics. Also, we will not join any political party.” Along with this, Rakesh Tikait said about the farmers’ movement that it is not over yet.

Talking about this, Rakesh Tikait said, “The farmers’ movement is not over yet. If the government does not listen to the rights of the farmers, then we will start the movement once again in the whole country. Describing farmers as kingmakers, Rakesh Tikait said, “Farmers are not kings, they are kingmakers. Movement should continue for the benefit of the people.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told in a conversation with the media that for which party the farmer of UP is going to vote. He said, “In the UP assembly elections, the farmer of the state will vote for the one who will benefit him. The Yogi government has also ignored the demands of the farmers. The farmer of UP is angry with the Yogi government, so he will not vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.”

Taking a dig at BJP, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “BJP’s defeat in UP is certain.” Let us tell you that in an interview, Rakesh Tikait was also discussed on Akhilesh Yadav’s election offer, on which he said that whoever made the offer, thank you. But we don’t want to contest elections.