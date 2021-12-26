Rakesh Tikait Reveals About BJP Offer BKU Leader Epic Reply To News Anchor As She Asks You Didnt Want To End Protest Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, the news anchor said

Rakesh Tikait gave an interview in ‘Teen Ke Teer’ of ‘News18 Uttar Pradesh’, where he was asked if he had no intention of ending the movement at all?

After the withdrawal of the agricultural laws, the peasants returned to their respective homes after suspending the movement. After the end of the movement, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also went to his village i.e. Sisauli on 15th December. However, even after the agitation, he is constantly seen active in the issues related to farmers. Recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to News18 Uttarakhand’s show ‘Teen Ke Teer’ about agriculture and UP elections, where the news anchor asked him if he did not feel like ending the movement?

The news anchor questioned Rakesh Tikait that it is still being said that the movement was postponed, it came back. So didn’t you feel like going back, didn’t feel like ending the movement? Responding to his point, the farmer leader said, “No one can stop the movement. Whatever the movement is, it is postponed. The movement has also been suspended, we will start it again when needed.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said in connection with the farmers’ movement, “The seed never ends, if the seed is destroyed then the crop will not be produced.” Apart from this, in the interview, the farmer leader also talked about the offer made by Akhilesh Yadav to contest the elections. “We will not campaign for anyone, no one should trust us,” he said.

Talking about this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said, “Thank you to the one who made the offer.” On his talk, the news anchor asked, “Who else offered, BJP people might not be giving or they also offered?” Responding to this question, the BKYU leader smiled and said, “Who is not giving? All is well.”

Talking about the election, Rakesh Tikait said, “We are far away from politics. Whoever goes by contesting elections, we have no problem, just do your work. Whoever goes are their own people, there is no outsider. The people of Afghanistan are not sitting here.” Let us tell you that in the middle of the interview, Rakesh Tikait was asked who is the big leader of Western Uttar Pradesh? In response to this, he said, “It was not only the movement of western UP. There are many leaders here.”