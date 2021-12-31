Rakesh Tikait Reveals Who Is Best Prime Minister From Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru To PM Narendra Modi On ABP News

After the return of agricultural laws, on December 15, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reached his village Sisauli. But even after the end of the movement, he seems to be continuously active regarding the issues related to farmers. He does not leave any opportunity to corner the government with regard to agriculture matters. Recently, he was given an interview to ABP News in this regard. Here he was not only questioned on politics, but was also asked who he thought was the best Prime Minister from Pandit Nehru to PM Modi.

Questioning Rakesh Tikait, news anchor Sumit Awasthi said, “If I were to ask you on a scale of one to 10, who do you think is the best prime minister, what number would you like to give. You have been politically active, you have also fought elections. So who would you call the most successful Prime Minister of the country?”

Responding to the journalist, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Everyone has been fine according to their time. Everyone has done their work according to the time. When there was a shortage of food grains in the country, the name of Lal Bahadur Shastri comes. When the time of war came, the name of Indira Gandhi also comes. Manmohan Singh’s name also comes up.”

Extending his point, Rakesh Tikait further said, “According to the times. Time and circumstances keep changing. Chandrashekhar ji’s name comes, Deve Gowda ji’s name also comes. Not all things can be done in one. Along with this, the farmer leader was asked what would you say about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, how did he do in five years?

Responding to the journalist’s comment, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “They also take more advice. Those who ask for these reports, that report comes from below. By the time it is too late and the matter is also settled. If the Chief Minister has direct power and he works directly, then he can do more work. May his advisors be fine.”