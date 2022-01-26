Rakesh Tikait Reveals Why BJP Leaders Like Sanjeev Balyan Came To Meet Him Over UP Election

Rakesh Tikait was asked why the people of the village are coming to him if he is not contesting the elections.

Not many days are left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, the political movements of the state have also intensified. The ruling party is also making constant efforts to return to power and is trying its best to win the hearts of the farmers as well. In this regard, leaders of other parties including BJP also met leaders like Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait. However, on the other hand, farmers’ organizations say that he will neither enter the election fray nor will he campaign for anyone.

Rakesh Tikait also gave an interview to Aaj Tak regarding the assembly elections to be held in UP, where the farmer leader was asked the reason for coming to meet him by leaders of many parties including BJP. Actually, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that we are not contesting elections. To this the reporter asked him, “If you are not contesting elections, then why do people rush to seek your blessings?”

Responding to this question, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “If they come wherever they are going, who will stop them. Come all. The people of the village are looking for the people of BJP, they want the people of BJP to come to the village and they should answer their questions. The people of the village should become active, whoever comes to ask for votes from them, they must ask them questions.

On Rakesh Tikait’s talk, the reporter asked, “Sanjeev Baliyan had come to you. But why are these leaders coming to you? Do you think you’ve got hold of something?” Responding to his talk, the BKYU leader said, “We are talking to them, are they? If there are issues of Delhi, then we have to talk. Everyone comes, you party, this, and others come.”

The reporter asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait that you will not give blessings to anyone? In response to this, he said, “We will give the blessings of whom, go and take the blessings from the public. Those who sold their crops for half the price. Go and seek blessings from the farmer whose sugarcane was not paid for.”