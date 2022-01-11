Rakesh Tikait Said CM Yogi Is On 3rd Number As She Asks How Did CM Yogi Adityanath Work In UP Panchayat Aaj Tak

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait was questioned about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested how did he do in UP?

Not a lot time is left for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. All of the events try onerous to get the throne. In the meantime, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait can also be seen very lively. Nevertheless, he has already made it clear that he’ll neither contest elections with anybody nor marketing campaign for any social gathering. Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait additionally gave an interview to Aaj Tak concerning the continuing political agitations in UP, the place he was requested about Chief Minister Yogi and his works.

Questioning Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait, information anchor Chitra Tripathi stated, “How has Yogi ji finished for UP within the final 5 years?” Responding to him, the farmer chief stated, “We requested the place Yogi ji labored. He has finished three and a half jobs. On sugarcane, he was at quantity three. Mayawati was at primary and Akhilesh Yadav at quantity two, who elevated the worth by Rs 65.

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait additional stated in his assertion, “Yogi ji elevated solely Rs 25. No matter works, will probably be seen. Sugarcane isn’t paid, electrical energy charges are the costliest in your entire nation in Uttar Pradesh. Questioning his level, the information anchor stated, “Ghat to diya daam ko?”

Rakesh Tikait himself didn’t again down from answering the information anchor. He stated, “What occurred? It stated that it’ll give a reduction. However that exemption is for one month, until the election or for 2 and a half months. He would have written in it that we’ve got lower the invoice by fifty %. The invoice bought decreased by a lot Rs. They do lots of deception.” On the matter of Rakesh Tikait, the information anchor requested a query associated to Akhilesh Yadav.

Chitra Tripathi requested the BKU chief, “And the one Akhilesh Yadav has promised that he’ll give 300 models of electrical energy freed from value?” Responding to this, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait stated, “When his authorities comes, we’ll see. If they do not, there will likely be agitation in opposition to them too.” When requested concerning the election by the information anchor, he stated, “We’re not contesting elections.”