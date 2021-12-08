Rakesh Tikait said – Congress government had given tractors to farmers, Prime Minister Modi should show big heart

Tikait said that instead of the farmers’ tractors standing in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi should show a big heart by putting keys in the new tractors.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the Congress government had given tractors to the farmers, the Modi government should also show a big heart. Referring to two former Chief Ministers of Congress, Tikait said that our Prime Minister is not weaker than those who cannot compensate for the loss of farmers. If the Prime Minister shows a big heart, the farmer will go back home shouting.

Tikait said that instead of the farmers’ tractors standing in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi should show a big heart by putting keys in the new tractors. Farmers have so much right over the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Congress governments twice gave new tractors to the farmers, which are still standing at their homes. Taking the name of former Congress Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Tikait said that PM Modi is not weaker than these people, who cannot give tractors.

Let us tell you that about 32 years ago, under the leadership of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, when 5 lakh farmers surrounded the Boat Club of Delhi, in which there was a lot of damage to the tractor-bull cart of the farmers, but the government had to compensate for it. All the demands of the farmers had to be accepted. On the pretext of these events of history, Tikait talked about showing a big heart to Prime Minister Modi.

On the return of the movement, Rakesh Tikait said that whenever the government wants the movement will be withdrawn. If they accept our demands instead of assurance, we will withdraw the agitation today. Tikait said that the farmer also wants a solution, no one likes to sit on the streets, but the government has to take all the decisions, which is not doing it. However, he said that it is true that the government seems to be turning positive now.

Tikait said that after the withdrawal of the law and also on our demands, if the government shows a positive attitude, then we should return the agitation today. Tikait said that now the meetings of the United Farmers Front are going on continuously, one of which is going to be held even today.