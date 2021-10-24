Rakesh Tikait Said Farmer Protest Will Effect UP Assembly Election 2022 Reporter Asks What If BJP Back In State

Rakesh Tikait said in the interview that the impact of the farmers’ movement will be on the UP assembly elections. On his point, the reporter asked, if BJP comes?

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the past several months in protest against the agricultural laws of the central government. Farmers are demanding that unless the government withdraws the agricultural laws, they are not going to back down. However, a few days ago, farmers were seen removing tents from the service lane of the UP Gate flyover on the Ghazipur border. Regarding this matter, Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to ‘The Quint’, in which he told that the farmers are not going anywhere. Along with this, the farmer leader also mentioned about the UP elections in the interview.

Actually, Rakesh Tikait was asked in the interview whether the farmers are going back from Ghazipur? Replying to the question, Rakesh Tikait said, “Who was saying that we are going back. The farmer is right here. Who is running Twitter and who has spread this news, we have no idea about this.

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “When we came 11 months ago, we had come only to go to Delhi, but sat here. Because the government stopped us.” Rakesh Tikait was asked that if the farmers’ movement repeatedly gets into controversies, then is the dispute necessary for the government to come to the notice? To this the BKU leader said, “Solution is necessary.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We want a solution.” In the interview, the BKU leader was also discussed in connection with the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He was asked whether the movement would have an impact on the UP assembly elections. To this the farmer leader said, “Absolutely there will be an impact. The day the election code of conduct will be implemented, we will tell that day.”

On this matter of Rakesh Tikait, the reporter asked, “And if BJP comes back, then you will be asked where you were able to do something?” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Come on, the government is a living thing. Someone or the other keeps on coming, this is confirmed. In the interview, Rakesh Tikait said about the attitude of the government that it is a bit tight, is not agreeing.