Rakesh Tikait said on Lakhimpur Case that the minister Ajay Mishra son lives in the guest house lock both in Agra jail

Ticket said who is interrogated in the guest house? The interrogation is done at the police station at night, there is no interrogation during the day.

The matter of Lakhimpur in UP remains a topic of discussion all over the country. In this case, the main accused Ashish Mishra has been arrested, but the opposition is continuously attacking the Yogi government.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikat has spoken to the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ regarding this issue. When the reporter asked him that Ashish has been arrested, what will be your next stop now?

To this, Tikait said that Ashish was arrested by laying a red carpet. Unless Ajay Mishra Teni is arrested and until he resigns, even the people of the administration cannot do anything.

Also read: You are stuck on the Punjab government, are unable to answer – Anchor said to Rakesh Tikait, such a reaction came from the farmer leader

He said that Ajay Mishra is the Minister of State for Home, who can interrogate his son. Therefore, the names of the officers who are interrogating them should be kept secret. Therefore, both the people should be arrested and their ministerial post should also go, only then the investigation will be started.

Ticket said who is interrogated in the guest house? The interrogation is done at the police station at night, there is no interrogation during the day. He said that these father-sons should be interrogated by imprisoning them in Agra jail, only then they will tell who are the people involved in their gang.

He said that if the interrogation is done by putting a garland in the presence of a lawyer, then this law will be applicable to others as well. This whole country wants freedom from bondage.

Let us tell you that earlier Ticket’s statement had surfaced, in which he had said that if Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra does not resign, he will agitate.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Tikait says that as long as Ajay Mishra, father of accused Ashish Mishra, remains in the ministerial post, it is not possible to have a fair investigation. So Ajay Mishra should resign from his post.