Rakesh Tikait said on Singhu Border killing- soldiers are dying on the border will the government resign? Questioned Delhi Haryana Police

Rakesh Tikait has raised questions on the police of Delhi and Haryana on the incident of killing of a youth on the Singhu border and said that such incidents have an effect on the movement.

Questions are being raised on the farmers’ agitation over the murder of a Dalit youth on the Singhu border of Haryana-Delhi. However, the agitating farmers’ organization United Kisan Morcha has distanced itself from the killing and Nihang Sikhs. Sarabjit, a Nihang Sikh, had taken the responsibility of killing a Dalit youth and surrendered, after which he has now been sent on 7 days police remand. Regarding this incident, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has raised questions on the police of Delhi and Haryana and said that such incidents have an effect on the movement.

During the conversation with Aaj Tak, he was asked that there was a role of Nihang Sikhs in the incident of 26 January and now after this incident, do they not think that an attempt is being made to derail the movement? In response, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘No one is going to derail, the movement will continue. If our soldiers are getting martyred, what does the government mean then? The government should resign, shouldn’t it?’

He further said, ‘How the incident happens, the organization and the government cannot take any responsibility for it. incident and that is a different subject. Now we started saying that our jawans are getting martyred on the border everyday and the government is not doing anything, the government should do this, the government should resign. So will the government resign?’

Questioning the role of police in the Singhu border incident, he said, “Police was there too, Haryana Police and Delhi Police… what were the people of LIU doing? There was a security lapse. What will the police do if an outsider comes and attacks the country? LIU Intelligence lives there. One Front of Delhi Police, One Front of Haryana Police… what were they doing? This is not a one minute incident, it must have taken time in the incident.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait has accused the government of the incident. They say that this incident happened at the instigation of the government. In a conversation with ABP, he alleged that this murder is a conspiracy to defame the farmers’ movement and the government has given crores of rupees to the administration, to defame the movement.