Rakesh Tikait said- People will not vote for BJP in UP election 2022 but BJP will win

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has been appealing to the public for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Now he has said that people will not vote for BJP but still BJP will win. He says that BJP will not allow fair elections.

In a conversation with ABP, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Vote to degi nahi janata kom (BJP) but he will win. You see that there will be an election without votes. That’s the math they have. Brother, the public will not vote, but it will happen in the same way as it happened in the Zilla Panchayat. Those MLAs who fill the form will have their supporters removed from their papers. Will get their prescription reduced. Won’t let them file nominations, that’s what will happen.

Rakesh Tikait said that the government will win the elections through hooliganism. Rakesh Tikait said about the farmers’ movement, ‘If the United Front is decided, then he will go to Delhi. Galla Mandi will be organized in Parliament. The Supreme Court is also close and so is the Parliament. If the market here gradually closes, it is expected that the prices will be good in Delhi.

He also said that even after one year, the farmers’ movement would continue. He said, ‘The government has been given time till November 26, otherwise we will also get our tents repaired. Will prepare for another 6 months. What will you do when you go back?’

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait has said in a tweet that if an attempt is made to forcibly remove the agitating farmers on the borders of Delhi, then the farmers will make all government offices into Galla Mandi. Rakesh Tikait says that the administration is trying to uproot the tents of the farmers with the help of JCB. If the administration removes the tents of the farmers, then the farmers will put up tents outside the government offices. Rakesh Tikait had said on Saturday that the barricading of the road leading to Delhi has been removed but the police do not allow the farmers inside.