Rakesh Tikait Said We Did No Block Highway Over Delhi Police Removing Barricade Reporter Asks Will You Remove Tent

Rakesh Tikait was questioned on the removal of barricading of Delhi Police, to which he said that we too will now go to Delhi and sell paddy.

After removing the barricading on the Tikri border of Delhi, now the Delhi Police has also removed the barricading from the Ghazipur border. Actually, the farmers were moving towards the Red Fort on 26 January in protest against the agricultural laws, but during this time violence also took place here. It was only after the violence that the police had put up iron and cement barricades here. Rakesh Tikait also gave an interview to India TV regarding this matter of Delhi Police, in which he said that we had not stopped the way. The Modi government had blocked the way.

Rakesh Tikait on removal of barricading by Delhi Police said, “Barricading should be removed. We didn’t block the way. The way was blocked by the Modi government.” On this, the reporter questioned, “If the police are removing the barricading today, we are hoping that the common people will get relief. Will the highway be empty?”

On the question of the reporter, Rakesh Tikait said, “Where have we stopped the highway.” To this the reporter asked, “Will the tents you have set up go away?” On the question of the reporter, Rakesh Tikait said, “Where will we go by removing it. We will go to Delhi, first we will sell paddy in Delhi. We have got the new market of Delhi Parliament, so we will go there first. The Prime Minister has said that sell the crops anywhere.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “First of all our tractors will go to Delhi with paddy, after that we will tell who stops and who does not.” The reporter questioned the farmer leader’s point, “But Delhi Police says that the farmers associated with the agitation have blocked the way.” On his talk, the farmer leader said, “Where have we closed, if the roads open, then we ourselves will go to Delhi with no frills.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in the interview, “We will go to Parliament, where the law is made, paddy will be sold. We have even told other farmers to prepare. Now they can be sold anywhere outside the market.” On the talk of the farmer leader, the reporter asked, “Will the tents move or not?” To this the BKU leader said, “Your car is stopping somewhere, there is no obstruction from our side.”