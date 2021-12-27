Rakesh Tikait said – we do not want the Prime Minister to apologize, said – the decision will not be taken without the consent of the farmers

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has attacked the Modi government and said that without the consent of the farmers, there will be no decision in India.

Rakesh Tikait, one of the main faces of the movement against the controversial three agriculture laws, has said that he does not want the Prime Minister to apologize. The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that this could tarnish their reputation abroad.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said these things by tweeting on Sunday. However, even during this time Tikait fiercely targeted the government. He said- “We do not want the Prime Minister of the country to apologize. We don’t want to tarnish his reputation abroad. If there is a decision, then without the consent of the farmers, there will be no decision in India. We plowed the field with honesty but the pen of Delhi was dishonest in giving the price”.

Reacting to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s recent statement on the three repealed agriculture laws, Tikait had said that the remarks are aimed at deceiving farmers and it also insults the Prime Minister.

In a program in Nagpur, the Agriculture Minister had said- “We brought the Agriculture Act. Some people didn’t like it. But the government is not disappointed. We took a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are the backbone of India and if the backbone is strong, the country will become strong.

Tomar was strongly criticized by Rakesh Tikait on this. He had tweeted and said that this statement of the Agriculture Minister is deceiving the farmers of the country and also degrading the Prime Minister of the country. Bhakiyu strongly condemns such irresponsible statement. Remember, Delhi is not far for farmers.

However, the Agriculture Minister later clarified that the Center has no plans to reintroduce agricultural laws and that his statement was misrepresented. Let us inform that on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of three agricultural laws. The farmers had been agitating against these laws for more than a year. After the announcement of the PM’s withdrawal of the law, the farmers have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes.