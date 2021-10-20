Rakesh Tikait Says We Don’t Have Enemity With Anyone On Captain Amrinder BJP Alliance Anjana Om Kashyap Said And With BJP

Rakesh Tikait said on the alliance of Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP that we do not have any meaning with anyone, we have neither enmity nor attachment with anyone.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a new party. Along with forming a new party, Captain Marinder Singh also hinted at forging an alliance with the BJP. In such a situation, it is believed that the BJP is trying to establish a foothold in Punjab with the help of Captain. Aaj Tak news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap also questioned farmer leader Rakesh Tikait regarding this move of Captain Amarinder Singh. However, the farmer leader said that he has nothing to do with anyone.

In the debate show, Anjana Om Kashyap questioned Rakesh Tikait, “People are alleging that ever since Captain is angry with Congress, Rakesh Tikait and farmer leaders have become angry with Captain Amarinder, because they are increasing closeness with BJP. ? The second question is that PM Modi is saying that we are working in favor of farmers, but some people are defaming.

On Anjana Om Kashyap’s question, Rakesh Tikait said, “What do we mean by Captain Sahab or who is going to which party. He should do whatever he feels is right, because the election platform is being held. Wherever he wants to go, he goes there, we have neither attachment to anyone nor we have enmity with anyone. Wherever he wants to go, go there.”

On this talk of Rakesh Tikait, news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap questioned, “And from BJP? You say don’t vote for BJP, then there was enmity with them, didn’t you?” On the question of Anjana Om Kashyap, the farmer leader said, “Hey, where is the government of those people. The government is the Modi government in the country and companies run them.

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “We are making the agenda a little bit, we have our own farmers’ issue, the country’s youth. We have many other issues, he should go wherever he wants to go. Second thing is that Modi ji tells lies, he is not benefitting any farmers, he wants to sell farmers only to companies. Why don’t you guarantee MSP?