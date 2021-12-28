Rakesh Tikait Slams Dharm Sansad As They Abused Mahatma Gandhi BKU Leader Said Unrighteous Have Tarnished Humanity

Rakesh Tikait has objected to the abusive words said to Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament of Religions, as well as said that such people tarnish humanity.

In the Parliament of Religions held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the speakers allegedly abused Mahatma Gandhi, and also praised Nathuram Godse fiercely. A speaker in the Parliament of Religions also praised Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. A complaint has been registered against ‘Saint’ Kalicharan regarding the matter. Now farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also expressed displeasure over the statements made against Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament of Religions. By tweeting, he also called the people involved in the Parliament of Religions as stigmatizing humanity.

This tweet of Rakesh Tikait, done in the name of Dharma Sansad, is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it. Rakesh Tikait wrote in his tweet, “The biggest sin is to reject a Yug Purush like Mahatma Gandhi, who planted Ram in the public’s pit with the help of Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, on the pretext of the so called Dharma Sansad.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further wrote in his tweet, “It is such unrighteous people who have tarnished humanity. BKU outrightly rejects any such act.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Responding to the tweet of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, a user named Dr. Anil Chaudhary wrote, “Humanity is not to discriminate between religion and society. This stand of BKU will prove to be a milestone in stopping communal and anti-national forces and raising the flag of social harmony.

Responding to the tweet of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, a user named LK Sharma wrote, “If Gandhi had wanted, there would have been no quarrel in India today.” A user named Kashif wrote in response to the tweet of the BKYU leader, “The man who justifies the murder. Instead of Gandhiji, Godse considers Godse to be a deer, he cannot be a saint at all. Those who clap on his voice are the biggest enemies of this country.”