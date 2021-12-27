Rakesh Tikait Slams Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar As He Said We Step Back To Take Two Step On Farm Laws

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on agricultural laws that he has taken one step back, but will take two steps forward. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has now responded on this matter.

In November last, while addressing the countrymen, Prime Minister Modi withdrew the agricultural laws, after which the farmers also suspended their agitation and returned to their homes. But recently, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made a statement regarding agricultural laws, in which he said that we have taken a step back, but then we will move forward. With this statement, he came under the target of the opposition as well as the farmers. At the same time, recently, Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union has warned him on this matter.

During the interaction with the media, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked that the Agriculture Minister says that he has taken one step back, but will take two steps forward? Responding to this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Farmer has gone anywhere, what is it then. The farmer is here right now and this government is also here, we will discuss with them.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave a tremendous reply even when the BJP called the agent of Congress. He said, “Neither Congressmen are getting us anywhere, nor anyone else. The movement did not take place at the behest of anyone, even a meeting is not held with them. The agitation lasted for 386 days, even today the movement is going on in Mathura, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Rakesh Tikait left no stone unturned to take a jibe at the government regarding the UP elections. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “After the model code of conduct is implemented in UP, we will tell what to do. No one is voting for them. Nor is the crowd gathering in their rallies. Now I don’t know who will vote for him.”

Rakesh Tikait did not stop here. He further said in his statement, “Take whatever the government is giving now. The farmer will keep an eye on all this.” Talking about the farmers’ agitation, the farmer leader said, “The movement has been suspended and people have gone on leave for four months. No one knows who is going where in this.”